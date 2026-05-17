Iranian president praises neighbors for preventing ‘misuse of territory’ against Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday hailed "valuable and commendable" cooperation with neighboring countries in preventing what he called "any misuse of their territories" against Iran.

Speaking during a meeting with Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran, Pezeshkian said greater unity among Islamic countries would reduce "the possibility of interference and adventurism by extra-regional powers and the Zionist regime," the presidency said in a statement.

"The main objective of the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel) in attacking the Islamic Republic of Iran was to create internal instability and attempt to weaken and overthrow the Islamic system," he said.

Pezeshkian added that Iran's people had demonstrated "cohesion, strength and loyalty" by standing beside the country during the recent conflict.

Naqvi, for his part, said recent events had clarified "the real dimensions of regional developments and the role of various actors" for public opinion.

"The recent circumstances clearly showed how real friends and enemies are recognized at critical moments," the Pakistani minister added.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.