Qatar warns against using Strait of Hormuz as ‘bargaining chip’

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned against using the Strait of Hormuz as a "bargaining chip" during a phone call Sunday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to a statement by Qatar's Foreign Ministry, the two officials reviewed efforts aimed at achieving peace and enhancing regional security and stability.

Sheikh Mohammed reiterated Qatar's "full support for efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive agreement to end the crisis," stressing the need for all parties to respond positively to mediation efforts "in a way that contributes to achieving lasting peace and stability in the region," the ministry said.

He also stressed that freedom of navigation is "a firmly established principle that is not open to compromise," warning that closing the Strait of Hormuz or using it as a "bargaining chip" would only lead to deepen the crisis and threaten the vital interests of countries in the region.

The Qatari premier further emphasized the importance of adhering to international law, the principles of good neighborliness and prioritizing the interests of the region and its peoples to support de-escalation efforts and reinforce regional and international stability.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.