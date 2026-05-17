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News World Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss latest in negotiations with US

Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers discuss latest in negotiations with US

In a bilateral exchange on Sunday, Hakan Fidan and Abbas Araghchi analyzed the latest U.S. peace proposals and Iran’s counter-preconditions. The talk comes as mediators struggle to bridge the gap between Washington’s "maximalist" security demands and Tehran’s insistence on full sanctions relief and war reparations.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published May 17,2026
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TURKISH, IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSS LATEST IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH US

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Sunday discussed the latest situation in the negotiation process with the US.

Fidan and Araghchi held a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.