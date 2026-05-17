International Criminal Court requests sealed arrest warrants for Israeli officials: Report

The International Criminal Court (ICC)'s chief prosecutor requested sealed arrest warrants for "an unspecified number of Israeli officials," Israeli newspaper Haaretz said on Sunday, citing an unnamed diplomatic source.

The warrants would be centered on three Israeli army officials and two politicians, the source stated, adding that the timing of the request remains unknown.

The development comes after the Wall Street Journal said in May 2025 that prosecutors considered pursuing cases involving Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

It also adds to previously issued arrest warrants by the Hague-based court in November 2024 against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

There has been no immediate statement from the ICC regarding the report.

The Israeli army has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 172,000 in a two-year war on the Gaza Strip since October 2023.

The army continues its attacks despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, killing over 870 people and injuring more than 2,540 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.



























