News World Zelensky: Ukrainian weapons' range is changing the course of the war

Zelensky: Ukrainian weapons' range is changing the course of the war

Four years into the war, President Zelensky signaled a turning point on Sunday, citing the success of long-range systems like the Flamingo missile and Liutyi drones. He stated that the ability to bypass air defenses and strike targets as far as Cheboksary and Moscow is reshaping the battlefield, forcing a reorganization of Russian defenses and putting high-value industrial hubs directly in the crosshairs.

DPA WORLD Published May 17,2026 Subscribe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that the increased range of the latest Ukrainian weapons is significantly altering the course of the four-year-old war.



In his evening video address on Sunday, he noted the impact of the recent attacks on the Russian capital, Moscow, and other targets deep inside Russian territory.



"The distance to the targets this time was more than 500 kilometres, and this is significant also because the Moscow region is the most heavily saturated with Russian air defense systems," he said. "But Ukrainian long-range steps are already overcoming this. "



According to Russian authorities, at least three people were killed near Moscow during massive Ukrainian counter-attacks involving more than 100 drones last night. Moscow's regional governor, Andrei Vorobyov, also reported five people injured.



Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said more than 120 drones had been intercepted within 24 hours over the capital alone.



Kyiv says the strikes are a response to years of sustained Russian attacks on civilian targets across Ukraine. Russians should now be worrying "about their refineries, their oil facilities and enterprises – not about how to ruin the lives [of people in] other nations," Zelensky said.



"Our long-range capabilities are significantly changing the situation – and, more broadly, the world's perception of Russia's war," he said.











