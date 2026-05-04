EU remains 'fully committed' to transatlantic ties but keeps 'all options open' after Trump tariff threats

The European Commission on Monday said the EU remains "fully committed to a predictable, mutually beneficial transatlantic relationship," while warning that it is keeping "all options on the table" to protect its interests following new tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

Speaking at the midday press briefing, EU Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said the bloc is implementing its joint trade statement with the US "from day one" and remains in close coordination with both Washington and EU institutions.

"We remain fully committed to a predictable, mutually beneficial transatlantic relationship, but we have also been very clear, should the US take measures inconsistent with the joint statement, we will keep our options open to protect EU interests," he said.

Responding to questions about potential options, Regnier declined to elaborate on possible countermeasures, saying the EU Commission would not engage in "speculative threats that have not materialized."

"It's not the first time we have seen threats. It's not the first time that we tell you from this podium that we remain very calm, focused on enforcing the joint statement in the interest of our companies, of our citizens, and this, by the way, on both sides of the Atlantic," he said.

The tariff threat, announced Friday, followed Trump's criticism that the EU had failed to fully implement commitments under the trade deal. The agreement had set a 15% tariff level for most EU exports, including cars and auto parts, while the bloc was expected to expand market access for US industrial goods and vehicles.