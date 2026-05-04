Tanker hit by projectiles in Strait of Hormuz, UK maritime body says

Another ship has been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said early on Monday.



A tanker reported being hit by "unknown projectiles" on Sunday evening in the strategically important waterway, around 145 kilometres north of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates, UKMTO said on X.



The crew were safe, and no environmental impact had been reported, UKMTO added. Just hours earlier, the agency said a cargo ship in the strait had come under attack by several small boats.



Iran earlier warned the United States against any action in the waterway. Any US interference in the waterway would be regarded as a violation of the ceasefire, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian parliament's security commission, wrote on X.



The Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf would not be managed by US President Donald Trump's "delusional posts," he added.



The warning came after Trump announced that the US would launch "Project Freedom" on Monday to help ships stranded by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump threatened to respond forcefully to any obstruction of the initiative.



There have been repeated attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the Iran war. Before the war, tankers carried around a fifth of the world's traded oil and liquefied natural gas through the waterway.



Iran, which has been attacked by the US and Israel, has controlled the strait since the start of the war and has largely brought shipping to a standstill through threats and attacks. The US has also imposed a naval blockade on Iran.



A ceasefire is currently in place in the Iran war, but talks on a lasting settlement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have so far failed to produce a breakthrough.

