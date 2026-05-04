Ukrainian drone strikes residential building in Moscow

A Ukrainian drone struck a residential building near central Moscow early on Monday, the city's mayor said, days before Russia's Victory Day military parade.



Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, according to the state news agency TASS, that there were no injuries. The damaged building, described by the Kyiv Independent as a luxury high-rise, is located in a western district of the capital that also hosts several embassies.



Two other Ukrainian drones were shot down by air defences, Sobyanin said.



Russia's Defence Ministry said in late April that this year's Victory Day parade on May 9 would take place without tanks and missiles due to concerns over possible Ukrainian drone attacks. Russia marks the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II on that date.



While Russia frequently reports Ukrainian drone attacks on the greater Moscow area, they usually target airports, military facilities and suburbs. Civilian infrastructure in the capital is rarely damaged and most drones are intercepted, according to official statements.



Ukraine has been fighting a Russian invasion for more than four years. Russia has regularly targeted Ukraine's rear areas with drones and missiles, killing civilians and damaging homes and critical infrastructure.

