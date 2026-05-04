Iran says 2 missiles hit US navy vessel near Jask Island after ‘it ignored warnings' to halt

Iran said on Monday that two missiles struck a US navy vessel near Jask Island in the country's south after ignoring warnings to stop, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

"The vessel, which had been sailing through the Strait of Hormuz today in violation of traffic and shipping security near Jask, was targeted by a missile attack after ignoring a warning from the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy," Fars said, citing local sources.

The vessel was unable to continue its route as a result of the attack and "was forced to turn back and flee the area," the outlet said.

No details were given about the extent of damage or possible casualties.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier warned that any vessels violating transit protocols issued by Tehran in the Strait of Hormuz "will be forcefully stopped."

There was no immediate US comment on the report.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

A two-week ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.

US President Donald Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.