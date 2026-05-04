Zelenskyy threatens Ukrainian drone flyover during Moscow’s May 9 Victory Day parade

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday threatened that Ukrainian drones could fly over the Russian capital Moscow on May 9, when Russia is set to host a military parade marking the 81st anniversary of victory in World War II.

Addressing the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, Armenia, Zelenskyy said this year Russia would, for the first time, reportedly avoid holding a full-scale military equipment parade.

"Russia announced a Victory Day parade on May 9, but there will be no military equipment at this parade. This will be the first time in many, many years, if it is indeed true, that they cannot afford to have equipment present at the parade. And Ukrainian drones could also fly over during this parade," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the development was a sign that Moscow is "no longer as strong as they used to be."

"We must continue to pressure them, to pressure them with sanctions. And I thank you for the 20th sanctions package," he added.

In a separate statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said he held an important conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the summit.

"We discussed the European support package-the schedule for the first tranche, which will be used for joint production of drones," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the two sides agreed "to actively move towards a Drone Deal" and discussed the details of possible security cooperation.

Ukraine is preparing a plan aimed at creating the necessary security infrastructure, he added.