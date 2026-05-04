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News World Macron urges 'coordinated reopening' of Hormuz by US, Iran

Macron urges 'coordinated reopening' of Hormuz by US, Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron urges a coordinated effort between the U.S. and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, opting out of unclear military actions.

AFP WORLD
Published May 04,2026
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MACRON URGES COORDINATED REOPENING OF HORMUZ BY US, IRAN

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the United States and Iran Monday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in a "coordinated" way, as the US military pressed ahead with a mission to escort ships out of the waterway.

"What we want above all is a coordinated reopening by the United States and Iran -- that is the only solution for reopening the Strait of Hormuz," Macron said at a meeting of European leaders in Armenia.

"We are not going to take part in any military operation in a framework that to me seems unclear," said the French leader, whose country has with Britain led efforts to assemble a coalition to reopen the strait once peace is secured.