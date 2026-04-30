Seychelles and Moldova establish diplomatic relations

Seychelles and Moldova have established diplomatic relations in the spirit of promoting bilateral cooperation and strengthening friendship, a statement said Wednesday.

Seychelles' Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora said the move was founded on the principles of the United Nations Charter and respect for the fundamental norms of international law.

"Similarly to Seychelles, Moldova is a fellow member of the Forum of Small States and the Organization of La Francophonie," it added.

The signing of the protocol took place in New York between Seychelles' Permanent Representative to the UN Vivianne Fock Tave and her Maldivian counterpart Gheorghe Leuca.



