Turkish president urges unity, faith amid suffering in Muslim world

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Wednesday that Muslims are going through a "difficult and painful period," pointing to ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises across multiple regions.

Speaking at the International Quran Recitation Competition Awards Ceremony, Erdoğan said: "From Palestine to Lebanon, from the Gulf to Sudan, from Somalia to Yemen, wherever we turn our heads, we are unfortunately met with tears."

"In these days of trial, when the so-called civilized world turns a blind eye, infants in cradles and defenseless civilians are being brutally massacred," he added.

He also criticized those who, he said, have long spoken "arrogantly" about justice, equality, and human rights.

"Today, we all see their true faces," he said.

The Turkish president emphasized that Muslims should turn to faith and unity to endure the current period.

"To pass this test, we have no option other than believing in each other, trusting each other and supporting one another," he said.

He added that internal divisions must be set aside.

"As Muslims, we are obliged to put aside discord, strife and hostility, as well as unnecessary and untimely debates, and become one body," he said.