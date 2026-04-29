Trump says he discussed Ukraine ceasefire with Putin, prefers Russia not get involved with Iran enrichment

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he discussed a ceasefire in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and indicated he is not in favor of the Kremlin's involvement in efforts to address Iran's nuclear program.

Trump described the conversation as being "very good," saying he "suggested" that Russia and Ukraine enter into a renewed ceasefire.

The US president said Putin "might announce something having to do with" a truce without indicating what that could be, but maintained he would prefer Russia not get involved with efforts to address Tehran's nuclear program.

"He told me he'd like to be involved with the enrichment, if he can help us get it. I said, 'I'd much rather have you be involved with ending the war with Ukraine,'" he said. "To me, that would be more important."

The Kremlin confirmed earlier that the leaders spoke for more than an hour and a half, and said the call took place at Russia's request.

Russian Presidential Aide for Foreign Affairs Yury Ushakov told reporters in Moscow that Putin told Trump that his decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran is "correct," and would provide an opportunity for further negotiations.

"Vladimir Putin drew attention to the inevitable, extremely harmful consequences not only for Iran and its neighbors, but also for the entire international community if the US and Israel resorted to violent actions. And, of course, the option of a ground operation in Iran seems completely unacceptable and dangerous," he said.

On Ukraine, Trump emphasized the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and his willingness to contribute in every possible way, according to the presidential aide.

"Donald Trump believes that a deal that would end the conflict in Ukraine is already close," said Ushakov.