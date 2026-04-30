Qatar rejects Israeli claims that it backed ICC prosecutor against Netanyahu

Qatar on Wednesday rejected Israeli claims that it backed International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan in exchange for pursuing legal action against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement, Qatar's International Media Office described the allegations as "categorically false," calling them an attempt to evade international accountability.

"Recent attempts to implicate Qatar in improper discussions with officials of the International Criminal Court…are categorically false," the office said.

It added that the claims were promoted by Israeli officials who have "repeatedly spread false information about Qatar through selective leaks to serve their own interests."

According to the statement, such allegations have been "consistently discredited and shown to be untrue."

The office said those behind the claims were seeking to avoid both domestic and international legal accountability for "past and ongoing violations of international law."

"They wrongfully invoke Qatar's name to divert attention from their own conduct and distort the facts in an effort to avoid legal scrutiny," it added.

The statement also accused Israeli officials of conducting covert campaigns involving "doctored documents, audio, and video clips" to pursue ulterior motives.

Qatar said it would remain vigilant against such allegations and continue to defend its reputation while pursuing peace and stability in the region.

The denial follows a Wall Street Journal report alleging Qatari support for Khan over potential action against Netanyahu.

The ICC issued arrest warrants in 2024 for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



