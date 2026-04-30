US seeks new international coalition to reopen Strait of Hormuz

The Trump administration is seeking to build an international coalition to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as vessel traffic through the critical waterway remains stalled amid the ongoing US-Iran standoff, according to a report published Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal, citing an internal State Department cable sent to US embassies, reported that Washington has asked its diplomats to press foreign governments into joining a new alliance called the "Maritime Freedom Construct," which would coordinate information sharing, diplomatic efforts and sanctions enforcement to reopen the Strait.

"Your participation will strengthen our collective ability to restore freedom of navigation and protect the global economy," the cable reportedly says.

According to the report, a senior administration official confirmed the proposal as one of the many diplomatic and policy resources at the president's disposal.

The initiative comes weeks after President Donald Trump declared the strait "COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS," only for ship traffic to remain largely stalled. Iran has sought to lay mines and attack tankers transiting the waterway without Tehran's approval, while the US has enforced a blockade on all vessels heading to or from Iranian ports.

The Strait's future has become a central sticking point in stalled peace negotiations, with Trump reportedly telling aides Monday to prepare for an extended blockade until Iran agrees to abandon its nuclear program.