Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in West Bank

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian teenager Wednesday during a raid in Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank.

The incident occurred as Israeli forces and occupiers carried out assaults, detentions and raids across the area.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 16-year-old Ibrahim Abdel Fattah Al-Khayyat was shot dead by Israeli forces in the city.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams treated two Palestinians wounded by live fire in Hebron and transferred them to a hospital.

Local sources told Anadolu that Israeli forces stormed the Al-Hawouz area in the city, raided a charitable association's building and forced shop owners to close while sealing off the main road and opening fire.

In Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, Israeli occupiers assaulted a Palestinian, who was later taken to a hospital, according to the Red Crescent.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian was shot by Israeli forces near the separation barrier in the town of Al-Ram north of Jerusalem and transferred to a hospital.

Israeli forces and occupiers also detained several Palestinians, including a girl, in Masafer Yatta while assaulting residents and causing injuries, local sources said.

Israeli occupiers also stormed the hamlet of Mughayyir al-Abeed, raided homes and attempted to steal livestock under army protection, the sources added.

Residents tried to confront them, but Israeli forces assaulted them and detained several people, tying their hands and blindfolding them, according to eyewitness accounts.

Video footage showed detainees being abused by Israeli soldiers, leaving a young man and an elderly person injured.

Israeli forces carry out daily raids across the occupied West Bank, attacking men, women and children while also demolishing Palestinian homes and facilities under the pretext of lacking building permits.

More than 1,150 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured in attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers across the West Bank since October 2023, according to official Palestinian data.