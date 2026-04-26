Ukrainian, Moldovan presidents discuss security, energy, cross-border cooperation

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and Moldovan President Maia Sandu (L) shake hands after a joint press conference following their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 26 April 2026. (EPA Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday met with his Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu in Kyiv and discussed security, cross-border cooperation, energy, infrastructure development, intergovernmental work, and their path toward the EU.

According to the Ukrainian presidential press service, Zelensky said Kyiv and Chisinau are ready to develop trilateral cooperation formats together with Romania.

He also stressed that Ukraine will continue to support Moldova on security issues, particularly regarding the Transnistrian region, the statement said.

"Both of our states deserve to be part of a strong, united Europe," he said, adding that Ukraine always defended Moldova's right to be part of the EU.

"We are now working to ensure that all clusters are opened as soon as possible and that EU membership becomes our shared success-for Ukraine, Moldova, and the entire European Union," he said.

Sandu, for his part, stressed that Moldova supports Ukraine "in its struggle to defend its sovereignty and independence," according to the Ukrainian presidential press service.

"We welcome the EU's decision to provide a €90 billion loan to Ukraine and the new package of sanctions against Russia," she was quoted as saying.

She also called for increasing support for Ukraine and "put greater pressure on Russia," the statement said.

Sandu arrived in Kyiv earlier on Sunday to attend memorial events marking the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, which spewed radioactive material over Europe.