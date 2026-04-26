 Contact Us
News World Trump says shooting won't 'deter' him from Iran war

Trump says shooting won't 'deter' him from Iran war

Projecting an unwavering stance on foreign policy, US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner would not deter him from the Iran war, despite believing the incident is unrelated to the conflict.

AFP WORLD
Published April 26,2026
Subscribe
TRUMP SAYS SHOOTING WONT DETER HIM FROM IRAN WAR

US President Donald Trump said Saturday a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner would not deter him from the Iran war, although he believed the incident was unlikely to be linked to the conflict.

"It's not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran. I don't know if that had anything to do with it, I really don't think so, based on what we know," Trump told reporters in a briefing at the White House after the shocking security incident.

Trump had earlier said, however, that "you never know" if it could be linked to the Iran war, and said investigators were working on the motive of the shooter, whom he described as a "lone wolf."

The US leader earlier Saturday canceled his envoys' trip to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran, after being unimpressed with Tehran's negotiating position following nearly two months of war.