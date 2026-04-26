Erdoğan condemns shooting incident at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday condemned the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington.

"It is reassuring for us that no one was injured, especially US President Donald Trump and his esteemed wife Melania Trump," Erdoğan said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdoğan stressed that in democracies, struggles are carried out through ideas, adding that "there is no place for any form of violence."

"I extend my get-well wishes to President Trump, his wife, the US administration, and the American people," the president added.

The attack took place on Saturday evening at the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the annual dinner was being held. A suspect identified by US media as a 31-year-old man is in custody, and authorities are investigating his motives. A Secret Service officer was shot but protected by a bulletproof vest and is recovering, according to officials.