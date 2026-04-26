Over 2,500 killed in Lebanon in Israeli attacks since March 2

Lebanon said Sunday that 13 people have been killed and 30 more injured in the past 24 hours.

The death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon surged to 2,509 killed and 7,755 injured since March 2, said the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in the south since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2. The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran on Feb. 28.

A 10-day truce was first announced on April 16 but was repeatedly breached by Israel.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks following a second round of high-level negotiations at the White House.























