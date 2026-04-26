Former Israeli premiers Bennett, Lapid to launch joint bid in Israel’s upcoming elections

Former Israeli prime ministers, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, are set to announce the merger of their two parties under Bennett's leadership this evening at a press conference in Tel Aviv.

"Former prime minister Naftali Bennett and former prime minister Yair Lapid will announce the first step in the process of healing the State of Israel: the merger of the Yesh Atid party and the Bennett 2026 party into a unified party led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett," Bennett's office said in a statement Sunday.

"This move unites the 'reform bloc,' puts an end to internal infighting, and allows for all efforts to be invested toward a decisive victory in the upcoming elections and to lead Israel toward the necessary reform," it added.

The announcement signals a new phase of coordination within Israel's opposition, as parties seek to consolidate support and present a united front against the government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The statement did not disclose the name of the new party, while Israeli Channel 12 reported that it will be called "Beyachad," meaning "Together."

Unless early elections are held, the current Knesset's term is set to end in October, when general elections will take place.

The Yesh Atid party holds 24 seats in the 120-member Knesset, while the Bennett 2026 party, established in 2025, currently has no representation in parliament.

However, according to a poll conducted by Channel 12, if elections were held today, the Bennett 2026 party would win between 20 and 21 seats in the Knesset.

Observers say the merger could make it more difficult for current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc to form the next government. The announcement was, therefore, widely welcomed by Israeli opposition parties.

Avigdor Lieberman, a former Defense Minister and leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, which holds six Knesset seats), wrote on the US social media company X: "I congratulate the merger and wish them success."

"We must remember that the goal is to replace the October 7 government," he added, referring to the Netanyahu-led government.

Earlier this month, a poll conducted by Maariv newspaper showed that if elections were held now, Netanyahu's bloc would win 49 seats, while the opposition bloc would secure 61 seats, in addition to 10 seats for Arab lawmakers.

Support of at least 61 members is needed to form a government.

















