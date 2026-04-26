Trump says White House Correspondents' Dinner attacker had 'a lot of hatred in his heart'

US President Donald Trump described the suspect in the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner as a deeply hateful individual driven by anti-Christian sentiment, telling Fox News the attacker's manifesto revealed a person consumed by religious hatred.

"He had a lot of hatred in his heart for quite a while," Trump said Sunday, describing the motive as "strongly anti-Christian." He said the suspect's family was aware of his difficulties and suggested they "probably" should have reported him "a little bit more strongly."

"I hated a guy like this, sick, bad person. I hated somebody like that, changing the course of our country," he said.

Trump praised the Secret Service response, saying the attacker "came in running like he was an NFL (National Football League) running back" but was stopped before reaching the doors.

Looking ahead, Trump doubled down on his plans for a new secure ballroom on White House grounds, describing it as featuring nearly four-inch-thick bulletproof glass with drone-proofing capabilities, situated on "the most secure ground, probably in the world."

The suspect, identified as Cole Allen, was apprehended at the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Allen was "feet away from breaking the perimeter" when stopped.

Investigators found written materials at the hotel stating his intent to target Trump administration officials, and anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric on his social media accounts.