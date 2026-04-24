Russia says it foiled alleged plot targeting media watchdog officials

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday it thwarted what it described as a planned "terrorist attack" targeting senior officials of the state media and communications watchdog Roskomnadzor.

Authorities accused "Ukrainian intelligence agencies" of planning to detonate an explosive device in a car on April 18, saying the aim was to disrupt Roskomnadzor's work on information security, including efforts related to the messaging platform Telegram.

The FSB said seven suspects were detained, while the alleged leader was killed after resisting arrest.

"The leader of the group, a Moscow resident born in 2004, offered armed resistance during his arrest and was neutralized," the agency said in a statement.

Officials added that a criminal case has been opened on charges including illegal trafficking of weapons and explosives, with additional charges related to preparing a terrorist attack under consideration.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the claims.