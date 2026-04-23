Children bear heaviest cost of wars, conflicts: Turkish president

Despite our best efforts, wars and oppression continue in the region, with innocent children often paying the price, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday.

Speaking at TRT's 48th International April 23 Children's Festival Gala Program in Ankara, Erdoğan stressed that innocent children are often the ones who bear the heaviest cost in conflicts and wars.

"Living in a country and world free of war, conflict, violence, deprivation, and poverty is the most natural right of children," he said.

Türkiye is striving to stop conflicts and wipe away children's tears, with the sole aim of ensuring all children live in peace, security, and brotherhood, he added.