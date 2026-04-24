IRANS ARAGHCHI TALKS TO PAKISTANI MEDIATORS AS STALEMATE CONTINUES

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has spoken on the phone with Pakistani mediators, state media in Iran reported on Friday, amid persisting uncertainty about whether efforts on a peace deal with the US are making progress.



Araghchi spoke separately with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and army chief Asim Munir to discuss "regional developments and topics related to the ceasefire," the IRNA news agency reported.



It comes after US President Donald Trump unilaterally extended the ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, without giving a clear timeline on when it would expire.



Washington has signalled it is ready to hold a new round of talks with Iranian negotiators, after a historic direct meeting between the two sides held earlier this month failed to produce results.



Iran, however, has so far rejected holding a second round of talks, amid persisting tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and other key demands.



Trump on Thursday also declared a three-week extension of the ceasefire in Lebanon, another sticking point in the negotiations with Iran, but both Israel and Lebanon continued to report violations on Friday.



The Israeli military said it killed two members of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia overnight in southern Lebanon in response to Hezbollah shelling.



Lebanese security sources said the two individuals were killed in an attack on a house in the town of Tulin.



The Israeli military said it targeted Hezbollah military installations in Tulin and in another town in southern Lebanon, which it claimed had been used by Hezbollah for attacks.



Fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia escalated again in the wake of the Iran war. The Lebanese government is not an active party to the war and is seeking de-escalation.



