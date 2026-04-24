EU delays curbs on hazardous chemicals despite record crackdown plan

EU controls on 14 hazardous substance groups, including chemicals used in nappies and forever chemicals, have been significantly delayed, according to a report released Friday.

The European Commission launched a "restrictions roadmap" in April 2022 aimed at banning broad categories of toxic substances, in what was described as the largest-ever crackdown on hazardous chemicals.

Four years on, however, the commission has yet to begin regulating seven of the 22 targeted groups and has "effectively frozen" progress on seven others, according to a review by ClientEarth and the European Environmental Bureau.

Environmental groups said the commission has become the main obstacle to its own roadmap, alleging "unlawful delays" that have resulted in nearly 100,000 tons of additional pollution from six chemical groups.

Under the EU's REACH chemical framework, the commission is required to update restrictions within three months of receiving expert opinions. The report found it has never met that deadline, with delays ranging from 13 to 47 months, averaging about two years.

The review also raised concerns about a lack of transparency in regulatory decisions, particularly delays and unclear follow-up on bisphenol and PVC regulations, leaving uncertainty over how and when known risks to human health will be addressed.

The report urged the commission to accelerate implementation of chemical restrictions, comply with its legal obligations under REACH, and ensure sufficient resources, transparency and adherence to timelines.