Macron says he will not stay in politics after end of presidency

France's president said Thursday he will not continue in politics after leaving the Elysee in 2027, after serving two terms, the maximum number allowed.

"I did not do politics before (the presidency) and I will not do it after," Emmanuel Macron said during an exchange with students in the Greek Cypriot Administration.

Macron also reflected on the challenges of his final period in office.

"What is the hardest after nine years is that you have to keep what you did well and try to go further, but sometimes you have to go back to things you did not do well," he said.

He added that balancing achievements with unfinished reforms was the most difficult part of his final term.

On the occasion of an informal European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday, Macron traveled to Nicosia, where he was received by Nikos Christodoulides, leader of the Greek Cypriot Administration, which currently holds the EU term presidency.