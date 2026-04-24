Meta, Microsoft announce workforce cuts amid rising AI investments

Meta Platforms and Microsoft announced workforce reductions and restructuring measures on Thursday as major tech companies continue to adjust operations amid rising investments in artificial intelligence (AI), according to reports.

Meta Platforms plans to cut around 10% of its workforce, or roughly 8,000 employees, while also closing about 6,000 open positions, Bloomberg reported.

The company said in a memo to employees that the layoffs will take place on May 20, as it seeks to improve efficiency and offset investments in AI, including large language models and chatbots.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been stepping up spending on AI infrastructure and partnerships, with the company projecting record capital expenditures this year.

Meta said affected employees will receive severance packages and support services.

Separately, Microsoft said it will offer voluntary buyouts to up to 7% of its US workforce, according to CNBC.

The program will apply to employees at the senior director level and below whose age and years of service meet eligibility criteria.

Microsoft said the move is part of efforts to adapt to changes driven by AI and to adjust internal compensation and review systems.

The company has been boosting investments in data centers to support AI services, alongside other major technology firms.