Israeli army warns residents to evacuate southern Lebanese town

The Israeli army warned on Friday that residents of the town of Deir Aames in southern Lebanon should evacuate their homes ahead of a planned strike.

"Urgent warning to residents of Lebanon in the town of Deir Aames: You must evacuate your homes immediately and move at least 1,000 meters away from the village," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on the US social media platform X.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced the activation of sirens in northern Israeli settlements, including Zarit and Kiryat Shmona.

In a later statement, the army said the air force intercepted a drone before it entered Israeli airspace.

The warning came hours after US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon had been extended by three weeks following ambassador-level talks at the White House.

The US-brokered 10-day ceasefire, which took effect on April 16, had been set to expire on Sunday.

Since March 2, expanded Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 2,200 people and displaced more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.