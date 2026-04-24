IRANS FOREIGN MINISTER TO VISIT PAKISTAN, OMAN, RUSSIA

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will begin a regional tour to Pakistan, Oman and Russia starting Friday evening, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.

The visit aims to hold bilateral consultations and discuss ongoing regional developments, as well as the latest situation regarding the war.

Prior to the announcement, Tehran and Islamabad held intense diplomatic contacts.

Araghchi held a phone call with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, discussing regional developments, the ceasefire and ongoing diplomatic efforts, according to Pakistani officials.

He also held separate talks with Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, though no details were disclosed.

Based on these contacts, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu that Araghchi is expected to arrive in Islamabad later Friday.

Pakistan is stepping up efforts to revive a second round of talks between Iran and the US.

The sources said discussions with Tehran could pave the way for renewed negotiations following the first round of direct talks held in Islamabad on April 11-12.

Those talks came after Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire on April 8, which was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a specified timeline.

The developments come amid ongoing tensions since the outbreak of war on Feb. 28, with efforts focused on reaching a broader agreement to end hostilities.



