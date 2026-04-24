Erdoğan: Türkiye is returning to Formula 1 in 2027

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the Formula 1 Turkish GP Promotion Program at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Working Office.

"Looking at Türkiye's past full of successes, I believe that our return to Formula 1 starting from 2027 will add immense value to the championship. Istanbul Park, a favorite among racing enthusiasts with its turn 8, will, hopefully, host spectacular, exciting, and highly enjoyable races for five full seasons between 2027 and 2031."



"I see Türkiye's re-inclusion in the Formula 1 calendar as a new sign of great trust in our country's strong organizational capability, modern sports and healthcare infrastructure, its cemented role as a stability hub in its region in recent years, and, of course, the hospitality of the Turkish nation.



As Türkiye, we will not disappoint this trust, as we have not before, and we will host the races with a flawless organization in every aspect. I wholeheartedly congratulate everyone who contributed to bringing Formula 1 to our country and Istanbul.

I hope that Türkiye's partnership with Formula 1, as a motor sports country, will continue to strengthen in the coming years."