China reiterates warning for citizens to leave Iran

China reiterated a warning for citizens in Iran to leave the country and move to safe areas as soon as possible, citing ongoing security risks following the conflict triggered by US and Israeli attacks, according to a statement Thursday.

In a notice issued by the Chinese Embassy in Tehran and consulates in Iran, authorities said that although parts of Iranian airspace have reopened to flights, the regional situation remains fragile and security conditions are complex and volatile.

Citizens were advised to exercise caution, avoid sensitive sites such as state and military facilities and leave the country to reach safe areas at the earliest opportunity.

The statement also urged those remaining in Iran to contact local authorities quickly in case of emergencies and seek assistance from Chinese diplomatic missions.

It warned that citizens choosing to travel to Iran despite the advisory could face heightened security risks and may be unable to receive consular assistance.

Chinese authorities had issued a similar warning on Feb. 27, a day before the start of US and Israeli strikes on Iran.