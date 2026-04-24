Italian premier says US-Spain tensions over NATO not ‘positive’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday called for strengthening NATO and warned against divisions within the alliance, saying tensions between the US and Spain are not "positive."

"I don't see tensions over NATO as positive; they need to be strengthened," she said, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an informal EU summit in Greek Cyprus.

"I believe we need to work to strengthen NATO, to strengthen the European pillar of the alliance, a European pillar that must be complementary."

Her remarks come amid growing debates within NATO over defense spending and burden-sharing, as well as differing national priorities among member states.

Meloni underlined that reinforcing NATO cohesion should remain a priority, particularly as Europe faces multiple security challenges.

On relations with Washington, she said ties remain stable despite recent disagreements.

"I haven't spoken to Donald Trump, but relations with the US are always solid," she said.

Addressing defense spending, Meloni noted that while military investment remains important, governments must also balance other pressing challenges.

"Defense spending remains important, but if we have the energy problem, you understand that there's a priority that unfortunately comes first," she said, adding that policies must adapt to a changing context.

On Russia, Meloni said it is up to Moscow to take steps toward de-escalation, particularly in the context of potential participation in international forums.

"We should be asking Putin to take steps forward, not us to do so towards him," she said, arguing that Western countries have already made efforts to engage Russia in recent months.

Turning to the Middle East, Meloni called for maintaining an international presence along the Israel-Lebanon border, highlighting Italy's potential role.

"An international presence on the border between Israel and Lebanon is necessary. Italy's role can make a difference. We need to find a legal framework," she said, referring to the future of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).