Syrian president to attend EU emergency summit in Greek Cyprus

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Friday reached Greek Cyprus to participate in an emergency European Union summit.

Alikhbariah TV reported that al-Sharaa arrived in Greek Cypriot-controlled side of Lefkosa to attend the EU emergency summit titled "Saving the Summer."

Lefkosa is hosting the summit on Friday to address the repercussions of a severe energy crisis driven by disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil supplies.

The summit brings together EU leaders under European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with Nikos Christodoulides, leader of the Greek Cypriot Administration.

The meeting includes an extended working lunch bringing together European leaders and counterparts from the Middle East, including Sharaa, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jassim al-Budaiwi.

According to Arab and international media reports, discussions will focus on coordinating European policies to ease the crisis' impact on prices and supplies, diversifying energy sources, and avoiding a potentially "catastrophic summer" economically, alongside other issues such as collective security.