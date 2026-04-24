Iran to exempt Russia from Hormuz transit fees, says envoy

Tehran has made exceptions for some countries, including Russia, on tolls for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's ambassador to Moscow said Friday.

Kazem Jalali told Russian news agency RIA Novosti that Iran is seeking to apply exemptions for "friendly countries, such as Russia."

"I don't know what will happen in the future," he said. "However, our Foreign Ministry is currently trying to apply these exceptions for friendly countries, such as Russia."

On April 8, the Wall Street Journal reported that Tehran is tightening its grip on the world's most important oil shipping route, ordering ships to arrange toll payments in advance with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and pay in cryptocurrency or the Chinese yuan.

On March 19, the semi-official ISNA news agency said that Iran is considering legislation that would require countries to pay fees for vessels transiting the strategic maritime corridor.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on Feb. 28, rattling global energy markets and raising fears of prolonged economic damage.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump extended a ceasefire with Iran following a request from Pakistan, saying it would remain in place until Tehran presents what he described as a "unified proposal."