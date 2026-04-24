EU warns UN Charter principles ‘under direct assault’ on peace diplomacy day

The globe stands at a critical crossroads and the international order is under growing pressure, the EU foreign policy chief said on Thursday, marking the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace.

"The world stands at a critical juncture," Kaja Kallas said in a statement released by the European External Action Service.

She said international law is being bent, ignored, or openly violated, while institutions designed to uphold peace and security are being challenged.

"The principles of the UN Charter are under direct assault," Kallas said, pointing to conflicts including the Russia-Ukraine war as well as wars in the Middle East and Sudan as examples of growing pressure on the international rules-based order.

She added that the UN remains the only universal framework with the legitimacy to represent the global interest, but stressed that legitimacy alone is not enough.

Kallas said multilateralism is not failing because it is outdated, but because its principles are not being upheld or enforced.

The EU, she added, remains committed to strengthening the multilateral system, calling for it to become more effective, inclusive, and accountable.

She also underlined the importance of inclusive peace processes and mediation efforts involving local actors, women, civil society, and young people.