Italian Official: Replacing Iran in 2026 World Cup 'Shameful'

Italy's economy minister pushed back against a proposal by US President Donald Trump's envoy Paolo Zampolli for Italy to replace Iran at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, calling the idea "shameful," according to a report from Italy's state news agency ANSA on Thursday.

The debate followed Zampolli's request to admit Italy to next year's tournament instead of Iran, despite the Italian national team failing to qualify on the pitch.

FIFA has not issued an official public response, but sources cited by ANSA said the governing body has clearly indicated that such a change has no basis. FIFA President Gianni Infantino is seeking to keep Iran among the 48 teams competing in the tournament and is confident the Iranian national team will take part.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti criticized the proposal, saying: "Today I read that Trump's envoy asked for it: I find it shameful. I would be ashamed," according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday denied reports that Iran could be replaced by Italy at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the US has not taken any step to bar Iranian athletes from entering the country.

Previously, Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi also rejected the idea, saying a possible Italy return to the World Cup through a repechage was neither possible nor appropriate.

"An Italy repechage at the World Cup? It's not appropriate, we qualify on the pitch," Abodi said, adding that such a move by FIFA was "not possible" as well as inappropriate.

Luciano Buonfiglio, president of the Italian National Olympic Committee, also dismissed the suggestion.

"I'd be offended. You have to deserve it to go to the World Cup," Buonfiglio said.

The Iranian Embassy in Rome criticized the proposal in a post on the US social media platform X, saying football "belongs to the people, not to politicians."

"Italy achieved greatness on the pitch, not thanks to political gains," the embassy said, adding that the attempt to exclude Iran from the World Cup showed the US was in "moral bankruptcy."

The issue comes as questions remain over Iran's participation in matches scheduled in the US.

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams.