Australia secures additional diesel supplies amid Middle East tensions

Australia said Friday it has secured an additional 100 million liters (around 628,000 barrels) of diesel as part of efforts to protect fuel supplies from global volatility driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The government said about 50 million liters will be directed to regional communities in Queensland, including Townsville, Gladstone and Mackay.

"The government is directing diesel to where it is needed most, ensuring that all Australians, including those in regional and rural areas, get the fuel they need," Trade Minister Don Farrell and Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said in a joint statement.

The latest shipment was secured through partnerships with Ampol, BP Australia and Viva Energy, bringing the total additional diesel secured over the past week to around 400 million liters.

Farrell said the extra fuel was obtained under the government's new Strategic Reserve powers.

"Approximately 400 million liters of additional fuel have now been secured as a direct result of the Albanese government's new Strategic Reserve powers, getting more fuel where it is needed across Australia," he said.

He added that the government is ensuring essential supplies for industry "in the face of the continued conflict in the Middle East."

Bowen said the additional cargoes demonstrate that efforts to strengthen the country's fuel supply chain are delivering results.

"We have now secured an additional 400 million liters of diesel, together with existing contracted supply that's flowing to Australia, ensuring we keep Australia moving," he said.

The government added it will continue working with Park Fuels, IOR, Incitec Pivot and CSBP to secure further fuel and fertilizer shipments.





