Russia slams EU 20th sanctions package, warns of response to ‘illegal’ actions

Russia on Thursday criticized the European Union's 20th sanctions package, warning that what it described as "illegal actions" by the bloc will "certainly receive a proper and timely response."

Russia's Permanent Mission to the EU said the bloc once again demonstrated "complete disregard" for international law and the UN Charter.

Moscow stressed that only sanctions approved by the UN Security Council are legitimate.

"Everything else is unilateral coercive measures, and in essence, arbitrariness and aggression, which contradict international law, the UN Charter, and the norms and principles governing peaceful relations between states," it said, calling the EU's 20th package "illegitimate restrictive measures against Russia."

The mission also criticized what it described as a new EU "anti-sanctions evasion instrument," saying it gives Brussels the authority to unilaterally restrict exports of certain goods and technologies to third countries it deems at risk of bypassing sanctions on Russia.

According to the statement, the measure amounts to economic pressure and the extraterritorial application of EU rules against sovereign states.

Russia said its economy remains resilient, while warning that the EU should be concerned about its own economic outlook and energy security.

"Economic realities and time will put everything in its place, and the boomerang will return to those who so thoughtlessly launched it," it added.

The European Union on Thursday adopted its 20th package of sanctions against Russia, introducing new measures targeting energy, finance, trade, defense and anti-circumvention efforts, the European Commission announced.

The package had been delayed due to internal disagreements, including opposition from Hungary's outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Following a change in leadership in Budapest, those objections were lifted, paving the way for the sanctions to be finalized.