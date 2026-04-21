France braces for price pressures as Middle East war ripples through supply chains

France is facing renewed concerns over rising consumer prices as the economic fallout from the Middle East conflict begins to filter into supply chains.

French Economy and Finance Minister Roland Lescure met with retailers to review the situation, as the government seeks to contain inflationary risks without reopening annual pricing negotiations between supermarkets and suppliers, Franceinfo reported on Monday.

Despite mounting pressure, officials have ruled out renegotiating contracts agreed earlier this year, arguing that current conditions do not warrant a repeat of the exceptional measures seen during the COVID-19 crisis in 2022.

Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon reiterated the position, calling for restraint as concerns grow over the impact on household purchasing power.

The warning comes as global energy prices remain volatile amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with knock-on effects expected across transport, production, and retail sectors.

Rising oil costs, disruptions in maritime shipping, and broader logistical uncertainties are already increasing pressure on raw material prices, raising the likelihood of higher costs for everyday consumer goods, the media outlet reported, citing sources in the industry.

French dairy giant Lactalis has become one of the first major companies to confirm it will pass on the impact of the crisis to retail prices. While it did not specify the scale of increases, the move is widely seen as a signal that further hikes could follow across the sector.

The government, however, has limited scope to intervene directly in private-sector pricing, instead urging "responsibility" from both producers and retailers.

Officials have also rejected calls from some political groups to impose price controls, warning such measures could lead to shortages, based on experience.





