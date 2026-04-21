Trump says US used ceasefire to 'restock,' warns he is 'ready to go' if Iran deal falls through

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Washington used the ceasefire period with Iran to replenish its weapons stockpiles, while claiming Tehran had likely done the same and was attempting to move missiles.

Trump told CNBC he was "ready to go" on resuming strikes if prospects for a signed deal failed to materialize, while also expressing confidence that the two sides would ultimately reach a "great deal" — one he previously said would surpass the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Trump also claimed that the Iranian-flagged cargo ship TOUSKA, seized Sunday by US forces after refusing to comply with blockade directions, was carrying what he described as a "gift from China." US Central Command has confirmed the vessel remains in US custody following the interception. China did not immediately respond to this claim.

On a possible currency arrangement with the United Arab Emirates, Trump said a swap is "under consideration," calling the Gulf state "a good country."

The two-week ceasefire, which ends Wednesday evening Washington time, has been described by the president as having been violated "numerous times" by Iran. He earlier said extending it was "highly unlikely" if a deal was not reached beforehand.

US Vice President JD Vance, alongside envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, is expected to travel to Islamabad for a new round of talks. Iran has not officially confirmed its participation, having demanded the lifting of the US naval blockade as a precondition.