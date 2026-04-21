No Iranian delegation traveled to Pakistan so far for 2nd round of US talks, Iran state TV says

No Iranian delegation has traveled to Pakistan so far to hold another round of talks with the US, Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB reported on Tuesday.

"So far, no Iranian delegation has traveled to Islamabad, Pakistan—neither the main delegation nor any subsidiary, primary, or secondary delegation," the broadcaster said.

IRIB added that multiple media reports that an Iranian delegation would travel to Pakistan or that talks were scheduled for Monday evening or Tuesday morning "were untrue."

The report also cited Iranian officials' remarks from Sunday evening indicating that "continuing participation in talks depends on changes in the behavior of the Americans" and that Tehran rejects negotiations "under the shadow of threats."

Pakistan hosted talks between the US and Iran on April 11-12 after brokering a 14-day ceasefire on April 8, which is set to expire on Wednesday. Efforts for another round of negotiations in Islamabad are underway, though uncertainty remains.

US President Donald Trump says it is "highly unlikely" that he will extend the ceasefire, and that a naval blockade will remain in place until a deal to permanently end the war that began on Feb. 28 is reached.