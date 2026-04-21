China says Mideast situation at 'critical stage' amid efforts for fresh US-Iran talks

China on Tuesday said the Middle East situation is at a "critical stage" amid efforts to hold fresh US-Iran talks in Pakistan.

"The current situation is at a critical stage of whether the conflict could end or not," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a regular news conference in Beijing.

He said that "in times like this," it is more important "than ever" that all sides show "utmost sincerity, stick to the direction of political settlement, maintain momentum for ceasefire and negotiation, and work for the early restoration of normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz and peace and stability in the Middle East and Gulf region."

China will "work together with the international community to play an active and constructive role in this process," Guo said.

Pakistan hosted the first round of peace talks April 11-12 after brokering a 14-day ceasefire on April 8, which is set to expire on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump said earlier it is "highly unlikely" that he will extend the ceasefire.

Preparations for a second round of talks are underway in Islamabad, but participation by the Iranian side remains uncertain. The US delegation will again be led by Vice President JD Vance.