Putin says security zone being established in Ukrainian border territories

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that a security zone is gradually being established in Ukraine's territories adjacent to Russia's border regions.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of municipalities in Moscow, Putin said this work will continue "until threats are eliminated."

"A security zone is gradually — gradually, but it is being created in the adjacent territory [on the border with Ukraine]. We will continue to act in this way until we eliminate the threat to our border regions," Putin said.

The situation in the Kursk region and other border areas remains difficult, and conditions must be created for people to remain there, he added.

He also said the assistance to the affected residents of the Kursk region is "the duty" of the authorities.



