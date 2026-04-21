Trump says Iran violated ceasefire with US ‘numerous times’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Iran violated the ceasefire reached two weeks ago "numerous times," as the two sides are expected to hold a second round of talks in Pakistan this week.

"Iran has Violated the Cease Fire numerous times!" Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. In response, Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

Pakistan hosted the first round of peace talks on April 11-12 after brokering the 14-day ceasefire on April 8, which is set to expire on Wednesday.

Trump earlier said it is "highly unlikely" that he will extend the ceasefire.

Preparations for the second round are underway in Islamabad, but participation by the Iranian side remains uncertain. The US side will again be led by Vice President JD Vance.