Belgium begins 4-year plan to boost public readiness for emergencies

Belgium has launched a nationwide preparedness campaign aimed at strengthening public resilience in the event of emergencies, urging households to be able to cope independently for at least 72 hours, the Belga news agency reported on Tuesday.

The initiative, led by the National Crisis Centre, is part of a long-term strategy spanning four years to improve crisis readiness amid growing geopolitical tensions and climate-related risks.

Officials said emergencies can arise "anywhere and at any time," stressing that citizens must play a more active role alongside emergency and civil protection services.

The first phase of the campaign focuses on improving access to verified information during crises. Citizens are encouraged to register for the BE-Alert system—the official system that notifies citizens via SMS, email, or voice call during emergencies—and rely on official communication channels, with authorities warning that misinformation can spread rapidly in such situations.

The government recommends that households maintain emergency supplies sufficient for three days, including water, non-perishable food, basic medical items, torches, batteries, cash, and hygiene products.

People are also encouraged to prepare an evacuation bag containing essential items such as documents, phone chargers, food, water, and first aid supplies.

The campaign will gradually expand to cover additional scenarios, including nuclear risks, and will involve local authorities to ensure guidance is adapted to everyday conditions.

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin told the daily Het Laatste Nieuws that risks linked to conflict and natural disasters have increased in recent years but stressed that the initiative is not intended to create fear.

Preparedness is a shared responsibility, he said, adding that authorities should not ignore potential risks.

Officials said the aim is practical preparedness rather than alarm, stressing that improved readiness would allow emergency services to focus on the most vulnerable during crises.





