Hormuz traffic remains limited amid ceasefire concerns

Limited commercial vessel traffic continued around the Strait of Hormuz in the last 24 hours as of 1200GMT Tuesday amid concerns about a potential ceasefire between Iran and the US.

Three vessels passed through the strait from the Arabian Gulf to the Oman Gulf, while nine traversed from the east to the west.

A Togo-flagged container ship, Serrano, a Comoros-flagged landing craft Castle KH, and an Iran-flagged bunkering tanker Bavan, all hovering around Iranian ports, according to AIS data, passed through the strait from the western side to the east.

The US sanction list included Horizon Investment & Trading, which owns the Bavan.

Movements in the opposite direction included a Comoros flagged container ship Reyfa (from Iran to the United Arab Emirates); Panama flagged oil tanker Seaway (from the UAE to Oman); Botswana flagged LPG tanker Meda (from Djibouti to the UAE); Iran flagged general cargo ship Shoja 2 (from Iran to Oman); Comoros flagged Zaynar 2 (from India to the UAE); Iranian flagged landing craft Nezami Ganjavi 5 (from Iran to Oman); Comoros flagged Ean Spir (between Oman ports); Iranian flagged cargo ship Ahmadi2 25406 (departing from the UAE) and Gambian flagged cargo vessel Lian Star (between Iranian ports) were seen during the same period.

The Arafat Shipping Co., which owns Meda, and Draco Buren Shipping Pte Ltd., the owner of the Zaynar 2, currently appear on the US sanction list.

President Donald Trump said Iran violated the ceasefire "numerous times," and the US used the truce to "restock," claiming Iran also likely restocked and is trying to move missiles.

The US State Department said Tuesday that it is assisting Americans in the Middle East in returning home.