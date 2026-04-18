Turkish president meets Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency members

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday met with Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency members Zeljka Cvijanovic, Denis Becirovic, and Zeljko Komsic over a working breakfast.

The meeting came as part of Erdogan's continuing engagements on day two of the Fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.

Under Bosnia and Herzegovina's Constitution, the three-member body collectively serves as the country's presidency. With one Bosniak, one Serb, and one Croat holding seats, the council's chair rotates every eight months. As of this March, the Bosniak member Becirovic is the current president.

World leaders and senior government officials are meeting in Türkiye through Sunday for the forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, is centered on the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties."