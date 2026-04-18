Moldovan president commends Türkiye’s mediating role in ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

Moldovan President Maia Sandu commended Türkiye's mediation role in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"Of course, we want to have peace in our region and on the globe, and we appreciate all the efforts which are meant to bring peace in our region," Sandu told Anadolu on the sidelines of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday.

Responding to a question on how she assesses Ankara's mediation role in the Russia-Ukraine war and its place in European security, Sandu said her country knows Türkiye has been helping Ukraine.

Sandu described this as "very important" for her country as the Ukrainian people's resilience "means peace for Moldova" and thanked all countries supporting Kyiv, but noted that the situation is difficult, with Moldova's economy being affected by the ongoing conflict.

"We are also trying to help, but in this Black Sea region, we need to work together, all the countries, to bring peace to our region," she added.

Speaking about Turkish-Moldovan ties, Sandu described Türkiye as a "very important partner" for Moldova, expressing Chisinau's interest in further increasing bilateral trade.

Sandu further hailed the investment cooperation between her country and Türkiye, stating her appreciation for Turkish companies that come to Moldova and are helping the country develop.

"And, of course, we have the Gagauz community in Moldova, they speak Gagauz which is close to Turkish," Sandu said, adding that Türkiye has been helping a lot for the Gagauz community's development.

She added that Türkiye and Moldova have many issues to potentially work together in, including security, as both countries are part of the same region and security issues are becoming "more and more complicated."

World leaders and senior government officials are meeting in Türkiye through Sunday for the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, a major international gathering in the southern Mediterranean city focused this year on managing global uncertainty.

The forum, held under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, is centered on the theme "Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties."

Anadolu is the forum's communications partner.